Wales will need an additional 11,000 construction workers to support its growing economy, the Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Energy, and Welsh Language has told a Construction Summit in north Wales.
Speaking to delegates from the North Wales construction sector, Jeremy Miles emphasised the importance of the private and public sectors working together to meet this demand.
Jeremy Miles said: “The construction industry has a huge impact on our economy and society. It creates jobs, drives economic growth, and offers solutions to social, climate, and energy challenges.
“We are already doing a lot of things right in Wales, with many countries looking at our efforts to transition to a prosperous, sustainable future with fair work at its heart.