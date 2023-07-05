SENIOR Ceredigion officers are seeking to reduce the cost of new flood defences in Aberaeron – with concerns raised over delays to the scheme..
The Aberaeron Coastal Defence Scheme includes the construction of a rock breakwater extending out from North Pier, refurbishment and re-building of pier head of South Pier, construction of flood walls, construction of flood gate at Pwll Cam inner harbour and improvements to the existing defences on South Beach.
The scheme itself was approved at the February meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s Development Management Committee.
A report for members of Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet, meeting on 4 July, said that Welsh Government has committed to fund 85 per cent of the construction works, the remaining 15 per cent funded by Ceredigion County Council.
However, members were told a senior officer meeting is due to take place “with the intention being to reduce the 15 per cent burden on Ceredigion County Council as this represents a significant demand (approximately £4.5m) on the council’s capital allocation”.
The meeting heard that the tendering process had reduced bidders for the works down to one contractor, and sought approval for officers to enter into a contract with them once discussions with Welsh Government are concluded.
Members heard costs and fees outside of the main contract amounting to £800,000 will also be included in the overall cost of scheme delivery and that council matched funding of £3.95m has previously been set aside in an earmarked reserve.
A further sum of £550,000 would be required if the whole 15 per cent matched funding requirement needs to be met from council core funds.
Aberaeron county councillor Elizabeth Evans welcomed the progression of the scheme but expressed her concerns about the proposal to change the 15 per cent formula.
“We’re trying to change the funding formula of Welsh Government, that’s blanket, to change the formula for us, we’re not that special; I’m wondering what path we’re going on.
“I really want assurance this will not delay the scheme; we can’t keep contractors on the hook waiting for Welsh government, why are we suddenly trying to change the funding formula we’ve known for years?
“People really want to know where they stand, Aberaeron people want to know where they stand.”
Members heard delays in the granting of a marine licence for the scheme had incurred significant costs, which it was hoped could be recouped through the discussion over a higher rate of funding.
Cabinet members agreed that, in the event of officer discussions being successful and grant approval being received following their approval of the Full Business Case, that formal discussion be entered into with the preferred contractor.
Members also agreed to note that, on the assumption that Welsh Government full business case approval is achieved, there will be a requirement for up to an additional £550,000 of council matched funding.