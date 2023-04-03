Aberystwyth councillors have appealed for greater clarity over the county council’s new training requirements which could threaten future community events.
At an Aberystwyth Town Council meeting last week, concerns were raised about the costly new red tape being one financial burden too many for volunteer-led groups staging events.
The full council meeting heard from Cllr Emlyn Jones that the confusion over the training is down mostly to 'vague’ communications from Ceredigion County Council – and is neither as ‘onerous’ nor as ‘strict’ as first anticipated.
But councillors still expressed fears about community groups being able to afford training – which costs £120 per person. However, fears that everyone involved in the organising of an event would require training have been allayed, Cllr Jones said.
The town council resolved to send one officer on the training course and report back on what it involved – after concerns about its suitability were expressed. Councillors also voted to write to the county council about the affordability for smaller community groups.
Cllr Jeff Smith said: “The instructions are still lacking clarity at present. They are very ambiguous.
“Is it a way of stopping events or protests going forward?
“I don’t think that is the intention, but it will be the effect. So, we need more clarity so that groups know what is required.”
Liberal Democrat Cllr Mair Benjamin wanted assurances that small groups would not be liable for costs if something went wrong during any events.
Labour Cllr Dylan Lewis-Rowlands queried whether it is the most suitable training. He also said if the requirement is that everybody involved with traffic management must receive training – many groups could still be put off.
As reported, the council confirmed to the Cambrian News that organisers of events must now ‘prove competence’ by meeting traffic management criteria before being granted consent to proceed.
This follows ‘poorly managed’ events where the public and participants have been ‘put at risk’, the county council says.
Some events have already been cancelled due to the increasingly stringent requirements, such as the New Quay soapbox cart racing derby.
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson refused to comment on what was said during the meeting and said they would await contact from the town council itself.