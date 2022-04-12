Election 2022: Who is standing in Powys?

POWYS county council will have a different look after 5 May, with changes to wards and councillor numbers seeing a higher than usual number of contested seats in the county.

In Montgomeryshire, current Plaid Cymru group leader Elwyn Vaughan will be returned to the Glantwymyn seat uncontested.

Long-serving councillor Mike Williams will face two opponents for the Machynlleth seat in Alwyn Evans of Plaid Cymru and Independent candidate Robert George Williams.

Llanbrynmair will be contested by four candidates in Robert Jenkins (Welsh Conservatives), Gary Mitchel (Plaid Cymru), Sarah Helen Reast (Independent), and Philip Smith (Independent).

In Llanidloes ward, where two members will be elected, nine people have been nominated to contest the election.

Zoe Allan (Welsh Labour), Victoria Chapman (Plaid Cymru), Graham Davies (Plaid Cymru), Phyl Davies (Welsh Conservative), John Raymond Dore, Graham Maurice Jones (Independent), Gareth Morgan (Liberal Democrat), Glyn Preston (Welsh Liberal Democrat), and David Williams (Green Party), will all vie for the two available seats.

Welsh Conservative Karl Lewis will be elected unopposed in the Llandinam with Dolfor ward.

The Rhayader seat will be contested by Angela Davies (Welsh Liberal Democrat) and Jeremy Snook (Propel).

Due to changes in the ward boundaries, Powys County Council will return five fewer councillors this time around.