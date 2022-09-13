Ex-Aberystwyth student takes on new role as deputy leader of the Green Party
A FORMER Aberystwyth University student has been elected deputy leader of the Green Party of England and Wales.
Zack Polanski, who studied drama in the seaside town, sits on the London Assembly, and becomes only the fifth person to hold the deputy leadership post since it was created in 2008.
He takes over from Amelia Womack who held the post for eight years.
Speaking to the Cambrian News about winning the deputy leadership battle, Zack said: “I’m delighted to be elected the new deputy leader of the Green Party.
“I’m excited to push forward our policies for environmental justice but also demonstrate how they’re interlinked with racial, social and economic justice too.”
Recalling his university days, he added: “Aberystwyth where I spent years studying has a very special place in my heart as does Wales.
“The Green Party in Ceredigion has long campaigned both on active and national issues and I’m excited to work alongside both them and the Wales Green Party.”
Zack fought stood against Tyrone Scott, Shahrar Ali and Nick Humberstone for the deputy leadership role.
He secured 42 oer cent of the first preference votes cast by members of the Green Party.
Scott came second, with 28 per cent of the votes, Ali was third with 24 per cent of the votes and Humberstone fourth, with 6 per cent.
Two more rounds of counting took place in which the second and third preferences of those who voted for Humberstone and Ali were reallocated and Zack won with 51 per cent.
