An expert group will meet for the first time to look at how Artificial Intelligence can be used to improve public services in Wales.
Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Evans is hosting the first meeting of the AI Strategic Advisory Group this month
Members are drawn from business and innovation fields, academia and social partnership backgrounds.
She said: “Artificial Intelligence is bringing changes to all our lives.
“It has the potential to significantly improve our public services, but in doing so we must ensure that it is deployed ethically.
“The First Minister announced £2.5m for Welsh public services to ensure we are making the best use of AI; as well as the creation of a dedicated Office for AI within the Welsh Government.
