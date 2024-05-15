Far too many children and young people are unable to access support under Wales’ new additional learning needs system, leaving families at breaking point, the Senedd heard.
The Senedd heard during a debate on a 15,000-name petition raising concerns about implementation of the additional learning needs (ALN) system that ALN reforms have triggered more petitions in recent months than any other subject aside from 20mph.
Mabon ap Gwynfor, the Plaid Cymru MS for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, called for educational support to be based more on need rather than a diagnosis.
Lynne Neagle, Wales’ new education secretary, said ALN reform was always going to be an ambitious, systemic programme of change and it remains early days.
Vowing action to improve implementation, she told the chamber her priorities are improving oversight and increasing consistency.
Responding to the debate on 8 May, she said the Welsh Government has protected more than £50m this year for ALN reforms.
Ms Neagle said there are examples of excellent practice in Wales’ schools, but she recognised the challenges, telling MSs: “We do hear too often that the families of children with ALN have to fight for the right support and education – and this must change.”