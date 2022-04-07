First election for more than four decades
A LONG-STANDING county councillor will face his first election next month, despite representing his community for more than four decades.
Mike Williams, who lives on the Bryn-Y-Gog estate in Machynlleth, has represented the town on Powys council since being elected unopposed as an independent candidate in 1981.
While Mr Williams, who turned 80 in December, has faced elections for his seat on Machynlleth Town Council – which he has also held for more than three decades – he has not had to campaign to secure the town’s local authority seat in more than 40 years.
On Thursday, 5 May, however, Mr Williams will finally face challenges from two other candidates, Alwyn Evans of Plaid Cymru and independent Robert George Williams.
Mr Williams told the Cambrian News that he was “looking forward to the challenge.”
“I have faced elections for the town council on a few occasions so I still know how to canvass, but it’s really exciting to see democracy in action this year,” he said.
“It is great to see that the elections in May have seen a lot more interest than in recent years.”
When he was returned unopposed for the 10th straight time at the local elections in 2017 to bring up more than 40 years’ service, Mr Williams said it was a “great honour and a privilege” to represent the town, and that he remains “quite fit” and has been “lucky health-wise.”
“I’m privileged to be able to do the job for the people of the town,” he added.
At Town Council level next month, Mr Williams will battle 19 other candidates for the council’s 12 seats with Monica Atkins, Steve Beavan, Kim Bryan (Labour), Tony Cusato. Noella Elliott, Phillip Courtney English, Alwyn Evans (Plaid), Jonathan Fell (Independent), Llinos Wyn Griffith (Independent), James Alan Honeybill (Plaid), Rwth Hughes (Plaid), Dai Jones, Gareth Wyn Jones (Independent), Peter Rees Jones, Tony Jones (independent), Ann McGarry (Plaid), Norma McCarten (Labour), Huw Morgan (Plaid), and Jeremy Paige all vying for votes on polling day.
