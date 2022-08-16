First Minister meets county council leader
Subscribe newsletter
THE First Minister visited Ceredigion earlier this month to meet with council leaders to discuss county issues and to learn about plans and projects the county has in store over the next five years.
Ceredigion County Council leader Cllr Bryan Davies welcomed First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford MS to the council’s headquarters in Aberaeron on Tuesday, 9 August.
Both Mr Drakeford and Cllr Davies discussed several themes regarding Ceredigion and some of the problems that the county is currently facing.
Discussions were also had on the potential upcoming projects in the county.
Cllr Davies said: “I was very pleased to meet with the First Minister of Wales to discuss some of the concerns that we have in Ceredigion but also to emphasise the excellent partnership that we have with other organisations such as the National Library of Wales and the universities in the county.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |