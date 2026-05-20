First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth has pledged to tackle child poverty, cut NHS waiting lists and stand up for Wales during this Senedd term - while also revealing he discussed Welsh independence with the Prime Minister.
Following the appointment of members to the Senedd's business committee on 19 May, the First Minister addressed the Siambr to establish the priorities for Plaid Cymru's first ever government.
Mr ap Iorwerth said: “As we meet for the second time as a Senedd since the election less than two weeks ago, I do hope that my government's desire to maintain momentum and to get on immediately in making a difference to people's lives is clear for everyone to see.
“It was a pleasure to announce my energetic and talented ministerial team over recent days, and I am pleased to say that we have already met to discuss the priorities of this new administration and to receive an update on the impact of the war in the middle east on the cost of living for Welsh households.
“I vowed to lead a government that would bring new energy, new ideas and new leadership, and I’m pleased that our first week in office has made a clear statement of intent in that regard.”
He outlined the Welsh Government's “core missions” as cutting waiting lists, raising school standards, creating jobs and supporting businesses, tackling child poverty, helping households with the cost-of-living crisis and standing up for Wales.
The First Minister concluded his statement by saying: “The path will not always be smooth and without obstruction, but we will face the challenges together, with the aim of saying that we have always done our best for Wales.
“I am conscious that we are merely custodians as we work in the pursuit of an ideal that we hope will long outlive any of us here: the betterment of the nation we love.
“A new administration with a new approach, one that inspires us to move with a new energy and renewed pace to turn aspirations into outcomes for the benefit of everyone who calls Wales home.”
Much of the First Minister’s statement focused on the importance of the government “pursuing fair treatment” for Wales “on funding, the full benefits of our natural resources, and the powers we need to improve people’s lives".
Sharing he had already spoken with Prime Minister Kier Starmer, Mr ap Iorwerth noted the importance of a “constructive relationship” with the UK Government.
He said: “I expect our nation to be treated as an equal partner in those discussions, and for the actions that follow from the UK Government to reflect that in reality, not just in rhetoric.
“Claiming that this is a union of equals is not enough, because any analysis of the reality leaves such words ringing hollow.”
The First Minister went on to share his commitment to the devolution of justice and policing, the Crown Estate, and developing a fair funding formula for Wales – issues which he claimed have “majority support” among Senedd members.
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