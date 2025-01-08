First minister Eluned Morgan promised to deliver real change for Wales in the year ahead, with the next Senedd election looming in less than 18 months, but opposition members accused Labour of ‘failing the people of Wales for 26 years’ while leaving a ‘litany of broken promises.’
Baroness Morgan, who took office in August after Vaughan Gething stood down, vowed to “listen, act and deliver” as she gave a statement in the Senedd on 7 January.
She said: “That's my style … no fancy words, no excuses, just real action for real people in real communities.
“Together, we’re building a Wales that works: where our NHS delivers, where our kids have chances, where our communities thrive, where good jobs grow.
“This conversation doesn’t end here, it’s just getting started and, every day, my promise stays the same: I will deliver for Wales.”
The Conservatives accused the Welsh Government of failing the people of Wales for 26 years while Plaid Cymru warned of a litany of broken promises.
Setting out the Welsh Government’s plans for 2025, the first minister committed to bringing buses under public control as well as repairing potholes and pavements.
She pledged to focus on restoring school attendance back to pre-pandemic levels as well as narrowing the attainment gap between pupils in receipt of free school meals and their peers.
Baroness Morgan said additional targeted support will be provided for literacy and numeracy, with every secondary school having a plan in place to support mental health.
Raising progress since taking office less than six months ago, she said an extra £157m has been allocated this year towards priorities including NHS waits, schools, and the economy.
She pointed to an extra £1.5m for public services in ministers’ draft 2025/26 spending plans, “the largest budget ever available to the Welsh Government outside Covid”.
Darren Millar, who succeeded Andrew RT Davies as leader of the Tory group last month, accused the Welsh Government of failing to deliver for more than a quarter of a century.
Responding to the first minister’s statement, he said: “Too right we need real change – that’s why we need to see the back of this clapped out, tired, lazy Labour government.”
The leader of the opposition warned NHS Wales is “on its knees”
Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth described the first minister’s statement as a reminder of a “failing government, in a rut, out of ideas and soon, hopefully, to be out of power”.
He said: “The first minister delivered post-Christmas chocolates to frontline staff – useful to have a camera standing by – but it was a kind gesture that doesn’t air brush … over the fact we have a lack of delivery on promises made to the people of Wales.”
“Reflecting on what the first minister said, ‘we’re just getting started’, Labour has led [the] Welsh Government for 25 years.
“If the first minister believes that now it is time for them to get started then it really is time for a fresh start with Plaid Cymru.”