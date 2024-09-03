As children return for the new school year, the Welsh Government has confirmed that all pupils in maintained primary schools across Wales are now able to receive a free school meal.
The roll-out of the programme has now been completed across Wales, with every child up to and including Year 6 now able to receive a free school meal every school day.
Since its launch, nearly 30 million meals have been served and the new rollout entitles 176,000 more learners to a free school meal.
First Minister, Eluned Morgan said: “A healthy school meal is vital in ensuring that no child feels hungry during the school day, helping their concentration and wellbeing and enabling them to achieve their full potential.
“Free school meals are also providing welcome support to families and helping tackle child poverty.
“This is a momentous occasion for children here in Wales.
“I’m incredibly proud that Wales has become the first UK nation to offer free school meals to all primary pupils.”
Education secretary Lynne Neagle said: “We are ensuring that no primary school child will go hungry at school, and I am thankful for our local authorities and schools for helping to make this a reality.”