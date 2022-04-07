Funding for village road safety welcomed

MOVEs to launch a study to safeguard children and parents walking to and from Llanrhystud school have been welcomed.

The Welsh Government has approved a grant that will enable Ceredigion County Council to undertake a feasibility study to examine possible solutions to improve road safety for pedestrians in Llanrhystud.

The council applied for a grant created specifically for road safety on active travel routes, and they will now be able to see what possible measures could be considered within the village, particularly on routes to and from the primary and nursery schools.

The Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters, who has temporarily blocked a £5m scheme for improved road safety into and out of the village which was announced last year, said in a letter to Ceredigion MS Elin Jones that “The purpose of the Safe Routes in Communities funding is to support capital schemes that contribute to the Welsh Government’s objectives to improve accessibility and safety and encourage walking and cycling in communities.

“There is particular emphasis on improving routes to and from schools.

“The aim is to change how people travel, resulting in greater social inclusion and improved community safety.

“Ceredigion County Council submitted an application for Safe Routes in Communities funding for Llanrhystud Primary School.

“The application is for £40,000 for funding for a feasibility study for improved pedestrian safety improvements within the coastal village of Llanrhystud.

“The study and report will identify the key access and safety issues and barriers to active travel within the village and to and from Myfenydd Primary

School and Llanrhystud Cylch Meithrin Glan y Mor; consider available options to address these issues and provide a preferred scheme design / single option design for works to be undertaken thereafter.”

Mr Waters confirmed that a grant offer has been made to the council, with announcements on funding to be made following May’s elections.

Ceredigion MP Ben Lake said he was “very pleased to hear that the Government has supported this work.”

“The village of Llanrhystud has developed substantially recently, as too has the traffic that travels through it,” he said.

“We’re aware that the junction in the middle of the village is very busy, where traffic of all kinds and pedestrians cross the road in the same place, which puts road users in danger.”

The county’s MS Elin Jones added: “The study is a very important step towards improving road safety in the village.

“We have all had particular worries about children walking to school, and using the buses on this busy road with parked cars and no pavement in some parts.