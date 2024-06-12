VOTERS will head to the polls early next month following the decision by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to hold a snap General Election.
The deadline for candidates to put their names forward was Friday, 7 June, with the new constituency of Ceredigion-Preseli drawing seven candidates all vying for your vote on 4 July.
For the 2024 election, the Ceredigion seat will take on part of the axed Preseli Pembrokeshire seat in north Pembrokeshire – including Crymych and Maenclochog - to create Ceredigion Preseli.
The changes were part of a Boundary Commission project to cut the number of Welsh seats in the House of Commons from 40 to 32.
The enlarged Ceredigion constituency will see the county take on a south boundary last used more than 25 years ago.
Ceredigion and Pembroke North was a constituency until 1997.
The Ceredigion Preseli constituency will have 74,063 electors.
Polls suggest a comfortable Plaid Cymru victory in Ceredigion Preseli, with a landslide Labour victory UK-wide.
The seven candidates standing in Ceredigion-Preseli are: Taghrid Al-Mawed, Workers Party; Tomos Barlow, Green Party; Jackie Jones, Labour; Ben Lake, Plaid Cymru; Karl Pollard, Reform UK; Aled Thomas, Conservatives and Mark Williams, Liberal Democrats.
Mr Lake has represented Ceredigion in Westminster since 2017, increasing his majority in the 2019 election to 6,329 votes.
Workers Party candidate, Taghrid Al-Mawed said: “I will return power to the people of Ceredigion and Preseli by focusing on policies that are important to the local population, such as the NHS, our crumbling schools and crucially in such a rural constituency, fully support our farmers by cutting back on the reliance on imported food and encouraging local food production, rejuvenate and build up our coastal towns and make them thriving beautiful hubs that work for local people once again, support local businesses in our rural towns and villages, and preserve the resource centres that are near and dear to local communities. Of course, there is much more to be done for Ceredigion Preseli beyond that, and I will make it my mission to listen to the people and answer their local concerns.
Green Party candidate, Tomos Barlow, said: “It’s obvious that the Conservatives are playing the anti-immigrant card. The Labour Party is not being much of an opposition. The Liberal Democrats have no specific message for Wales. Plaid is in control of Ceredigion County Council but, despite their commitment to rural communities, we see them destroying them with their decisions to closing rural primary schools and sixth forms. The severe bus cuts which hurt the most vulnerable in Ceredigion and Preseli’s rural areas they simply blame on the Welsh Government, Labour led, who in turn blame the UK Government, Conservative led. What we need in the country is accountability and something new and inventive. As such, I’m glad to represent the Green Party in this election. With our plan to make Ceredigion and Preseli a greener place to live, we aim to improve people’s lives. We will stand by our promise to get to net Zero by 2050; in fact our policies are designed to reach that goal much sooner.”
Labour’s Jackie Jones said: “We desperately need a Labour government in Westminster and a strong voice for Ceredigion Preseli.
“After 13 years of the Tories’ mismanagement of the economy, prevalent corruption and neglect we’re all dealing with the cost of food in our shops up, the cost of fuel up and energy prices still sky-high.”
Plaid Cymru candidate, Ben Lake, said: “It has been an immense privilege to serve the people of Ceredigion as their Member of Parliament since 2017.
"I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to seek re-election to not only continue to represent my home county at Westminster, but also to serve the communities of north Pembrokeshire - from St Dogmaels and Fishguard, to Maenclochog, Crymych and Llanrhian.
“There will no doubt be a fierce contest for this new seat, but I look forward to the challenge. I have been greatly encouraged by the warm reception I have received when speaking to people during my recent visits to Fishguard and Nevern.
"Many expressed disillusionment with the current Conservative Government, and I am looking forward to the opportunity of convincing them in the coming months to lend their vote to me at the general election.
“I am grateful to Plaid Cymru members across the length and breadth of the new constituency for nominating me. I cannot wait to begin the campaign, and will do my utmost to convince the people of this wonderful new constituency of Ceredigion Preseli that I am worthy of their support.”
Reform candidate, Karl Pollard, said: “Being a small holder and knowing many farmers, I will pledge to help the agricultural sector which has been unfairly blamed for many of the issues facing society today and, if elected, I would do all I could to assist these hard-working men and women. I am a firm believer in the "No Farmers, No Food" movement and I would strongly oppose any further regulation of farmers or implementation of the Net Zero policies that are crippling both the economy and the country, one household at a time.
“Furthermore, working in retail, I am seeing firsthand the effects of the economic mismanagement of the two main parties. It is heartbreaking seeing people having to decide between heating or eating, or watching them try and scrimp and save to get from one salary payment to the next. It is especially frustrating that the Tories are looking to decimate benefits for disabled people while they continue allowing the importation of migrants while paying millions of pounds per day for the privilege.”
Aled Thomas, Conservatives, said: “It’s an honour to be able to represent the Ceredigion Preseli constituency at the next general election, and area that I hold dear to my heart.”
He added: “The people of Ceredigion deserve better, as Plaid Cymru, a party I once respected has now prioritised propping up Welsh Labour in the Senedd over the priorities of the people of Ceredigion.
“They have happily enabled them to introduce damaging policies such as the Sustainable Farming Scheme to the rural communities and businesses across Wales.
“I’m not afraid to speak up for the people of Ceredigion and North Pembrokeshire and make sure their voices are heard loud and clear on a council, Wales and national level.”
Liberal Democrat candidate, Mark Williams, said: “Ceredigion is a wonderful place in which to live, but all too often is overlooked by UK Government Westminster and the Welsh Government in Cardiff Bay.
“That is why Ceredigion needs a strong voice to champion it in Parliament and why I’m going to be working hard to win back the seat and put Ceredigion’s interests first. Standing up for local communities has always been the defining characteristic of the Liberal Democrats.
“The Liberal Democrats’ commitment to internationalism, protecting our natural environment, standing up for carers and reforming our democracy are things I’m really looking forward to talking to residents about on the doorstep.