Green Party candidate, Tomos Barlow, said: “It’s obvious that the Conservatives are playing the anti-immigrant card. The Labour Party is not being much of an opposition. The Liberal Democrats have no specific message for Wales. Plaid is in control of Ceredigion County Council but, despite their commitment to rural communities, we see them destroying them with their decisions to closing rural primary schools and sixth forms. The severe bus cuts which hurt the most vulnerable in Ceredigion and Preseli’s rural areas they simply blame on the Welsh Government, Labour led, who in turn blame the UK Government, Conservative led. What we need in the country is accountability and something new and inventive. As such, I’m glad to represent the Green Party in this election. With our plan to make Ceredigion and Preseli a greener place to live, we aim to improve people’s lives. We will stand by our promise to get to net Zero by 2050; in fact our policies are designed to reach that goal much sooner.”