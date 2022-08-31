Gwynedd Council buys land to build homes for local people
GWYNEDD Council has completed the purchase of land on the Llŷn Peninsula to build new homes.
The land in Morfa Nefyn will be used to build intermediate homes as part of the ‘Tŷ Gwynedd’ scheme.
This is the first purchase of development land under the council’s Housing Action Plan, while other sites are also being examined across the county.
This is the first step in this exciting development and more information will be shared as the scheme progresses.
Purchasing development land is one of many schemes included in Gwynedd Council’s Housing Action Plan, which aims to provide suitable housing for local people.
The council’s aim is to turn this land, located on the current Maes Twnti estate in Morfa Nefyn, into quality homes for the people of Gwynedd.
Homes on the land will be available either to rent on intermediate rent or to buy through a shared equity scheme, which will give more opportunities to those not eligible for social housing, but who find it difficult to buy or rent on the open market.
Subject to planning approval, it is anticipated that nine houses will be built on the site over the coming years, and the houses will follow the Tŷ Gwynedd principles, namely that they are:
· Affordable
· Flexible – that the homes are able to adapt to meet the needs of residents in the future
· Sustainable – in their designs, materials and construction, and seeks to maximise the use of the local supply chain
· Energy-efficient – using the latest techniques and technology to reduce carbon footprint and facilitate energy efficient use for residents
· Designed to improve the wellbeing of the residents living in them
A video of the land bought by Gwynedd Council to build new homes
The next step will be for the rural housing enabler to conduct a local need survey. It is anticipated that this work will start in the next few weeks.
Craig ab Iago, Gwynedd Council Housing and Property Cabinet Member said: “I am extremely proud to be able to share the exciting news that we have bought our first land under the Housing Action Plan.
“The opportunities that will come to the residents of the area thanks to the hard work of our housing and property department are going to significantly change the housing situation of individuals and families for the better in the Morfa Nefyn area. When all the houses have been built, we estimate that around 40 people will benefit from this development - this is a perfect example of the Housing Action Plan in action.
"Buying development land to build houses is one key project in our Housing Action Plan, and I’m really looking forward to coming back to Maes Twnti to see our new development come to life with affordable homes for the people of Gwynedd.”
Carys Fôn Williams, Head of Gwynedd Council’s Housing and Property Department said: “I feel proud to be part of this exciting development, which is the result of positive and productive discussions over a period of time between officers and local residents.
“I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the purchase, and would urge anyone interested in selling land or property to the Council for similar developments to contact [email protected] or call 01766 771000.”
Cllr Gareth Tudor Jones, the local representative for Morfa Nefyn and Tudweiliog added: “I’m absolutely delighted.
“There are so many young people and young families who have had no choice but to move from the area, but wish to remain in their community and want the right to live locally. There is now an opportunity for them to get a house at a reasonable price in their home village, and by doing so ensure that Morfa Nefyn remains a viable and a Welsh language community."
Liz Saville-Roberts, MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, also welcomed the purchase, saying: “It’s so exciting to see the council taking the initiative and acquiring land in a community which, after Abersoch, may be the next to see its social fabric under threat.
“It’s hard for me to say how proud this makes me. There is a bright future here and I am extremely grateful to Gwynedd Council for that.”
Mabon ap Gwynfor, Dwyfor Meirionydd’s Member of the Senedd added: “Cyngor Gwynedd’s Housing Action Plan is incredibly important. It’s great to see the Council stepping in to ensure that there are houses being built for Morfa Nefyn but also other communities across Gwynedd.”
To find out more about the Tŷ Gwynedd scheme, go to: www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/tygwyneddEN
To register or to find out whether you are eligible for the Tŷ Gwynedd scheme, go to: www.taiteg.org.uk/en/am-i-eligible-to-apply
In the meantime, the council is continuing to look for other suitable sites to give the people of Gwynedd the best opportunities to buy or rent houses across the county.
