RESIDENTS in Ceredigion are being asked their views on plans to decrease speed limits across the county to 20mph from September.
The Welsh Government passed a legislation in July 2022 that will see the speed limit on residential, built-up streets reduced from 30mph to 20mph throughout Wales. This will come into force in September this year.
Across Ceredigion, approximately 370 locations will be proposed for changes.
A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “There are no roads with restricted status in Ceredigion, therefore the change is being introduced through the Traffic Regulation Order process.
“This means that we need to conduct formal consultation with the public on all proposed new speed limit arrangements.”
According to the Welsh Government, the 20mph default speed limit is expected to result in 40 per cent fewer road collisions, will save 6-10 lives a year and avoid 1,000-2,000 injuries annually.
Cllr Keith Henson, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services and Carbon Management, said: “As a local authority, we are happy to support this in order to improve road safety, reduce the severity of injuries and encourage Active and Sustainable Travel. We are keen to hear from residents on the 20mph plans so we’re encouraging everyone to participate in the consultation.”
Paper copies of the consultation can be viewed at Libraries in Aberaeron, Aberystwyth, Cardigan, Llandysul, Lampeter, and New Quay during the usual opening hours. The consultation will close on 28 April 2023.
A full list will also appear in this Wednesday’s Cambrian News.
Objections can be received, stating reasons in writing, to Ceredigion Technical Services [email protected], our Customer Contact Centre on [email protected] or Legal Services, c/o Postroom, Ceredigion County Council, Canolfan Rheidol, Rhodfa Padarn, Llanbadarn Fawr, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, SY23 3UE. Written objections must be received by 28 April 2023.
For any local enquiries, contact CLIC customer services on 01545 570881 or [email protected] Further information on the Restricted Roads (20 mph Speed Limit) (Wales) Order 2022 can be found on: www.gov.wales/introducing-default-20mph-speed-limits