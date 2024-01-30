With an eye-watering council tax rise on the horizon and a finance chief saying the budget has given him sleepless nights, we have taken a look at the salaries earned by top officers at Ceredigion County Council and how they compare to other leading figures in public life.
Chief executive Eifion Evans earns £137,000 annually, with Ceredigion County Council's corporate director, Barry Rees, earning £120,500.
Both officers earn more than their counterpart in Gwynedd, Dafydd Gibbard, who is paid £118,000 a year as chief executive of Cyngor Gwynedd.
By comparison, the First Minister Mark Drakeford earns £148,000 a year, with the Chief Constable of Dyfed-Powys Police, Dr Richard Lewis, earning £146,000 a year.
Sleepless nights
A Ceredigion finance chief has warned that the council “can’t provide all services to all people”, and that the authority will have to “go back to basics” to produce balanced budgets in future years, with the medium term financial outlook giving him “sleepless nights.”
Meeting to discuss a “nightmare” draft budget that will see council tax rocket, fees spike, and services slashed in a bid to balance the book, cabinet members heard from Duncan Hall, corporate lead director for finance at Ceredigion County Council.
He said that although the current budget plans are “sobering”, it is the medium term financial outlook which gives him “sleepless nights”.
“The bit I focus on the most and more gives me the sleepless nights is actually the medium term financial outlook,” Mr Hall told cabinet members.
“I’m already looking ahead.
“There is a huge challenge to get through the next financial year but it is 2025/26 onwards which is starting to concern me and we have to look at how we become sustainable in the medium term.
“That’s not going to happen if we keep producing 72 different budget reductions every year, that’s not going to get us to the place we need to be.
“That’s why the report mentions in several places a fundamental re-evaluation of what the council is about and what we are here for.
“We can’t provide all services to all people.
“We’re here for the vulnerable in society and perhaps we need to go back to basics in terms of determining what we deliver as a council.”
He told cabinet members: “As everyone’s aware it’s an extremely challenging budget process and the most intense budget process I’ve personally been involved in.
“Not hours, or days but weeks of time have gone into this process and yet we’re still ending up in a position that’s not entirely palatable, but that’s despite the huge amount of work that has gone in behind the scenes.
“It’s important to remember we need to look specifically at Ceredigion’s position.
“There’s a danger we can be drawn into looking at what’s happening across Wales.
“Every single authority is different in terms of its challenges and position and balance sheets.
“I could name a north Wales authority that is using £4.4m worth of their general balances reserves to prop up their budget and I personally don’t want to be taking that approach in Ceredigion.
“I can also name another authority that has used the word section 114 within its report and I counted it nine times in their budget report, so Ceredigion is not in the position but clearly some other authorities have huge challenges.
“So if we think our challenge is difficult, we’re not alone in this but everyone is tackling their challenges differently.”
Tax rises and service cuts
Rises planned for 2024/25
- Council tax up by 13.9%
- Second homes premium for council tax up to 100%
- Car parking up by at least 10%
- Introducing parking fees along Aberystwyth promenade which would bring in an estimated £400,000
- Introducing fees at Ceredigion Museum to bring in an estimated £60,000
- Increase fees at public toilets by 33.3 per cent
- Harbour fees to rise by at least 25% to bring in estimated £75,000
- Cost of temporary road closures for events to rise by 8%
- Cost of black waste bags and green garden waste bags to rise by 10% and 11.1%
- Cost of trade waste bags to rise by 93%, with collection charges rising by 80%
- Cost of some activities at leisure centres in the county to rise by as much as 18%
- All other services to see an inflation-linked increase of around 7%
Cuts planned for 2024/25
- Community Grants Scheme budget halved from £200,000 to £100,000
- Carers Sitting Service budget to reduce from £255,000 to £150,000
- Meals at Home service to be ceased
- Scrapping £30,000 of support to Aberystwyth Arts Centre and £14,000 to Theatr Mwldan
- Community Warden Service scrapped to save £64,000
- Co-location of libraries with other council services to save £70,000
- Cease additional Libraries support for schools to save £46,000
- Reducing Mobile Library Service to two vehicles to save £70,000
- Future Day Services and respited designed at lower cost to save £500,000
- Closure of public toilets or handing them to community councils to save £100,000
- Automatic streetlight dimming to save £35,000
- Community Glass Banks to be replaced to save £40,000
- Limiting the number of black bags collected at each household to save £25,000
- Stop producing waste calendars to save £20,000
- Ceasing AHP (nappies) collection service to save £25,000
- Reduction in winter gritting to save £25,000
- Stop undertaking seasonal street cleaning or transfer to community councils to save £32,000
- Closure of one household waste site in the county and review opening hours of others to save £100,000