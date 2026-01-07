An under-threat village primary school, earmarked for closure by Ceredigion County Council, has received a glowing report from inspectors.
In 2024, Ceredigion County Council cabinet members voted to launch statutory consultations on shutting the doors of four “unviable” village primary schools despite vehement local protests.
They included Ysgol Llanfihangel y Creuddyn.
The plan to close them in 2025 was ultimately shelved with the council saying that the closure date of August 2025 was “not feasible”.
Estyn inspectors visited Ysgol Llanfihangel y Creuddyn in October, and in a report released in January said it is “a caring and inclusive school where all pupils feel happy and safe.”
“Under the headteacher's robust leadership, there is a clear ethos of cooperation and a culture in which 'happy children are happy learners',” inspectors found.
“The relationship between staff and pupils is strong and based on respect and care, which contributes well to their well-being and positive attitudes towards learning.
“The personal care and support for all pupils is effective.”
Estyn said that teachers at the school “provide a broad and balanced curriculum that is rooted in the local community.”
“The learning experiences help pupils to develop a strong sense of Welsh identity and an awareness of the wider world,” the inspection report found.
“They learn to appreciate differences, show kindness and consider the views of others.
“Teachers use a range of methods to engage and maintain pupils' interest and to encourage them to think more independently.
“This is beginning to develop, although the provision does not provide enough opportunities to foster pupils' independent learning skills consistently enough.
“Teachers use effective questioning methods to deepen pupils' understanding and knowledge and they provide clear and timely feedback that helps them to understand how to improve their work.
“As a result, almost all pupils make sound progress from their starting points.”
Inspectors found that staff “place particular emphasis on the Welsh language, and pupils develop reading skills successfully and speak with their peers confidently in Welsh.”
“They use their literacy and numeracy skills skilfully across the areas of learning, and show creativity in writing and in solving mathematical problems,” the report added.
“Digital, arts and performance opportunities support the successful development of their wider skills.”
Leaders at the school “foster a strong relationship with parents and the local community, ensuring that parents are involved in the school’s life and are aware of their children's progress”, Estyn found.
“Governors are committed and understand the school’s strengths and areas for development well,” the report added.
“Jointly with the headteacher and staff, they focus on improving the learning experiences and environment for all pupils effectively.”
Estyn made one recommendation to help the school continue to improve, asking the school to “strengthen opportunities for pupils to develop their independent learning skills.”
The school will draw up an action plan to address the recommendation.
If the council revisits the closure of the schools – a plan estimated to save the council around £200,000 a year– then the consultation exercise
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.