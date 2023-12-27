DIFFICULT decisions will have to be made in Ceredigion next year against the backdrop of an extremely challenging financial situation, its council leader has said, but said there are reasons for optimism.
Ceredigion County Council is facing up to huge pressures for the next financial year, with funding cuts and the cost-of-living crisis meaning millions of pounds in savings will need to be made to balance the books.
Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, in his pre-new year message, said: “As we look ahead to 2024, the financial picture is extremely challenging, even more so than this time last year.
“We are currently anticipating a highly significant budget shortfall for 2024-25, and whilst we continue to explore innovative ways to deliver the services that make us proud to live in Ceredigion, there will nevertheless be some incredibly difficult decisions to be taken in the new year.”
Cllr Davies said that while the outlook for 2024 is challenging he was “proud” of the achievements in Ceredigion during 2023, and said that there was much to look forward to in 2024.
Cllr Davies said that 2023 was “a year we can be proud of on many levels”, where “several exciting projects came to fruition.”
He added “there are plenty of events to look forward to” during 2024, including the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show and a leg of the European Rally championship which will “bring a significant financial boost to our economy.”
“I would like to sincerely thank the elected members and council staff for their work over the past year to maintain and provide quality services to Ceredigion residents,” Cllr Davies added.