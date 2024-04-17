New legislation has been passed in the Senedd that will modernise and simplify the process behind developing significant infrastructure projects in Wales.
The new Infrastructure (Wales) Bill - introduced to the Senedd in June 2023 - will “bring forth major changes to the legislative framework and will speed up the consenting process on both land and in the territorial sea.”
The new form of consent will be known as ‘Infrastructure Consent’ and will be issued in relation to Significant Infrastructure Projects, including energy, transport, waste and water, among other infrastructure types.
This process “will create more consistency and certainty in Wales’s ability to deliver, develop and attract further infrastructure investment,” the Welsh Government said.
Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Julie James, said: “Having an effective and efficient consenting process is vital to deliver significant infrastructure projects in Wales which make a positive contribution towards our social, economic and environmental prosperity and net zero ambitions.
“Not only will it improve the competitiveness of Wales as an attractive place for investment and jobs, it will also empower local communities and other key stakeholders by providing robust opportunities to engage in an open and transparent process to help shape developments which affect them.”