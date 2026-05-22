430 detained activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla were released from an Israeli prison yesterday and deported to Istanbul.
The family of New Quay sailing instructor Hannah Schafer reports that she is expected to be put on a flight back to the UK today.
It comes as international uproar mounts over a video revealing abuse of the detainees while they were in Israeli custody.
The flotilla activists who were illegally intercepted while trying to deliver aid to Gaza are shown being physically abused by Israeli soldiers and guards in a video shared by Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
Since the detainees arrived in Istanbul, footage has since emerged showing detainees with severe injuries, which they allege were inflicted by Israeli military and prison service, including reports of sexual abuse and rape.
Hannah Schafer’s MP Ben Lake has written to the UK Foreign Secretary and tabled a question in parliament calling for support for the UK nationals who were detained, adding: “We should remember that the Flotilla was attempting to deliver vital humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, and have the right to navigate international waters freely.
“Concern about their treatment has been brought to the fore by footage of the appalling treatment of these civilians by Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir.
“The UK government must intervene in this matter: not only to support its own citizens, but to uphold international law.”
Llanbrynmair resident Richard Andersen is also presumed to have been deported with the remaining flotilla activists.
His MP Steve Witherden has also appealed to the Foreign Secretary for support, reminding her of the government's “unequivocal duty to protect its nationals and to act decisively when their safety is threatened.”
Chris Hill from Clwt-y-Bont in Gwynedd was also detained by Israeli forces, who intercepted the 50+ flotilla vessels this Monday, 18 May.
His MP Liz Saville Roberts raised the issue in parliament on the same day, calling on the government to act: “Chris’s family, and our wider local community, are understandably worried about his welfare.
“The interception of civilian vessels and the detention of those delivering humanitarian aid raises profound concerns about the protection of civilians and respect for international law.”
The UK Foreign Office has summoned Israel’s top British diplomat in response to the footage of the detainee’s treatment.
The Israel Prison Service said: “The allegations raised are false and entirely without factual basis.
"All prisoners and detainees are held in accordance with the law, with full regard for their basic rights and under the supervision of professional and trained prison staff.
"Medical care is provided according to professional medical judgment and in accordance with Ministry of Health guidelines."
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