Liberal Democrats take nine seats on Cardigan Town Council

THE Liberal Democrats have claimed nine seats on Cardigan Town Council.

Seats in all three wards were up for grabs with the Liberal Democrats taking nine; Plaid Cymru taking four and one independent.

In the Mwldan ward, Independent John Adams-Lewis (306 votes); Clive Davies of Plaid Cymru (357 votes); Teresa Harries of the Liberal Democrats (452 votes); Richard Morgan Jones of Plaid Cymru (307 votes) and Davies Maehlein of the Liberal Democrats (355 votes) took the seats on offer.

Gwyneth Hughes-Phillips (220 votes) and Dyfi Jones (212 votes), both of Plaid Cymru, failed to secure a seat.

In Rhydyfuwch, Nick Bolton of the Liberal Democrats (159 votes); Elaine Evans of the Liberal Democrats (228 votes); Marilyn Farmer of the Liberal Democrats (135 votes) and Trystan Phillips of Plaid Cymru (167 votes) took the seats on offer.

John Pope of Labour (113 votes); Morvenna Dorita Richards of Plaid Cymru (117 votes) and Robin Stanley of Plaid Cymru (84 votes) failed to secure seats.

In the Teifi ward, Olwan Davies of the Liberal Democrats (164 votes); Stephen Greenhalgh of the Liberal Democrats (150 votes); Catrin Miles of Plaid Cymru (159 votes) and Philippa Noble of Liberal Democrats (190 votes) took the seats on offer.