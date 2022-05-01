May Day: Former Prime Minister spends Sunday in Dolgellau

By Dylan Davies   |   News editor   |
Sunday 1st May 2022 1:14 pm
Theresa May Dolgellau
Theresa May and her husband, Sir Philip May attending a service at St Mary’s Church in Dolgellau earlier today (Erfyl Lloyd Davies )

FORMER Prime Minister Theresa May is spending the bank holiday weekend in Dolgellau.

The MP for Maidenhead and Berkshire and former Prime Minister between 2016 and 2019 is no stranger to the area, holidaying often in the area with her husband, Sir Philip May.

She famously made the decision to hold a snap election in 2017 after a walking holiday in Dolgellau.

Theresa May Dolgellau
Former Prime Minister Theresa May in Dolgellau earlier today (Erfyl Lloyd Davies ) (Erfyl Lloyd Davies)

The pair were pictured earlier today (Sunday) attending St Mary’s Church in Dolgellau before venturing into the town and visiting Celf Aran Arts at the Gallery on Eldon Square.

Mrs May purchased a ring and a bracelet from the art store.

Dolgellau visit Theresa May
The former Prime Minister visited the Celf Aran Arts Gallery on Eldon Square and bought a ring and bracelet (Erfyl Lloyd Davies ) (Erfyl Lloyd Davies)

The Gallery is home to a co-oeprative of 16 multi-talented craftworkers and artists that all live and work within 50 miles of Dolgellau.

A founding principle of the group is to display the widest range of differing crafts and art, all assembled in one gallery.

