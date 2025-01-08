A Welsh minister accused Elon Musk of spreading “utterly unacceptable” misinformation far and wide, fuelling an “appalling” torrent of abuse against a Labour colleague.
Jane Hutt condemned the world's richest man for attacking Jess Phillips, the UK’s safeguarding minister, over her response to child grooming gangs in the UK.
The tech multi-billionaire called for Ms Phillips, who he called a “rape genocide apologist”, to be jailed after she rejected calls for a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Oldham.
Ms Hutt told the Senedd that Ms Phillips has faced appalling abuse in the aftermath.
She said: “I'm sure across the chamber we would respect and understand that it is utterly unacceptable and must be roundly condemned.”