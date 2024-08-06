Early Years Minister Sarah Murphy has hailed the provision of Welsh-medium early years care and education to around 22,000 children in Wales every week after meeting with Mudiad Meithrin and Clybiau Plant Cymru at the Eisteddfod.
The Welsh Government has invested more than £500,000 this year and committed £1.1m next year to train the workforce to deliver Welsh-language childcare.
The funding enables Mudiad Meithrin, the national organisation for Welsh-medium playgroups in Wales, to provide Welsh-medium childcare qualifications, on an ongoing basis, for 100 Level 3 and 50 Level 5 learners.
“It is hoped this expansion of the workforce will improve the accessibility, availability and affordability of Welsh-medium childcare and play work provision across Wales,” the Minister said.