Montgomeryshire MP resigns as Private Secretary to Chancellor

Craig Williams MP has resigned his position as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Chancellor of the Exchequer ( Craig Williams MP )

Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams has resigned from his position as a Parliamentary Private Secretary as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In a letter announcing his resignation as as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Conservative MP said: “I have spoken to a number of constituents and with my local Association team today. I have come to the conclusion that we will not deliver the projects and policies the people of Montgomeryshire elected me to do under the paralysis of the current situation.

“I gave the Prime Minister my last benefit of the doubt some weeks ago. It is my view that we now need a new leader.

“This has not been an easy decision; I am a team player by nature, and it has not been made lightly. I now hope for a swift resolution and a return to delivering for the people of Montgomeryshire and the United Kingdom in a time of multiple global crises.”