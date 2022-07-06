Montgomeryshire MP resigns as Private Secretary to Chancellor

By Cambrian News reporter  
Wednesday 6th July 2022 2:36 pm
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams
Craig Williams MP has resigned his position as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Chancellor of the Exchequer (Craig Williams MP )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams has resigned from his position as a Parliamentary Private Secretary as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In a letter announcing his resignation as as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Conservative MP said: “I have spoken to a number of constituents and with my local Association team today. I have come to the conclusion that we will not deliver the projects and policies the people of Montgomeryshire elected me to do under the paralysis of the current situation.

“I gave the Prime Minister my last benefit of the doubt some weeks ago. It is my view that we now need a new leader.

“This has not been an easy decision; I am a team player by nature, and it has not been made lightly. I now hope for a swift resolution and a return to delivering for the people of Montgomeryshire and the United Kingdom in a time of multiple global crises.”

Mr Williams is the latest MP to leave their position amid a growing revolt from Conservative MPs, led by the resignations of Cabinet members Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Craig WilliamsUK Government
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0