A WESTMINSTER committee is calling for a new Chair to be appointed at S4C following a meeting earlier today (Wednesday).
Current Chair of the Welsh language broadcaster, Rhodri Williams, along with Chris Jones, Lead Non-Executive Member of the S4C Unitary Board, faced MPs earlier today at a meeting of the Welsh Affairs Committee.
Following the meeting, the committee chair, Stephen Crabb, MP, has written to the Culture Secretary, voicing concerns over the evidence heard and the need for S4C to have a new Chair when the role comes to an end in March.
In his letter to the Culture Secretary, Lucy Frazer, Mr Crabb writes: "S4C is a vital part of our national life and culture; promoting and supporting the Welsh language, Wales and the many talented individuals who work in the broadcasting sector.
"The Committee was concerned by some of the evidence we heard, in particular regarding the effective leadership and governance of the organisation.
"Urgent work is required to update HR policies and practices; there seems to be an absence of cultural leadership at Board level and we are concerned at the approach Mr Williams and the Board took in seeking advice and reaching assurance in relation to key decisions it made.
"In addition, the Committee was not satisfied by the assurances from Mr Williams and Mr Jones that the different complaints made against specific individuals had been handled equitably and with proper consideration of the fair treatment of all those involved.
"Following the session, the Committee remains concerned about the ability of the current leadership to oversee the changes required to rebuild trust at all levels of the organisation and with its wider stakeholders.
"Given the importance of S4C and the scale of the challenges with respect to improving governance and culture within the organisation, we recommend that the Government appoint a new Chair to take this work forward."
The chair was called before MPs following a series of scandals including the sacking of S4C's Chief Executive, Sian Doyle, in November following bullying allegations.
Mr Williams told the committee that the decision to dismiss Ms Doyle was made by S4C's board.
He did confirm however that but said he had personally sacked Llinos Griffin-Williams, a decision later ratified by the S4C board.
The former chief content officer had allegedly criticising ex-Wales scrum-half Mike Phillips's Welsh language skills in Nantes during the Rugby World Cup, which she denies.