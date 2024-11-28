A Senedd member called for reform of the way the Welsh Parliament handles backbench legislation after pulling a mental health bill that received cross-party support.
James Evans announced the withdrawal of his standards of care bill, which aimed to replace outdated mental health legislation, in a statement to the Senedd on 27 November.
The Conservative called for change to processes for backbench bills, which are proposed by Senedd members who are not part of the Welsh Government.
Mr Evans, who represents Brecon and Radnorshire, won a ballot to introduce the legislation and Senedd members unanimously backed the bill at the first stage in December 2023.
But, withdrawing the bill, he warned backbenchers face extremely difficult challenges in introducing legislation that is fit for purpose and serves people across Wales.
He said: “A guiding principle for me, since I've come here, is that we shouldn’t introduce legislation … that is defective and that I don't think meets the needs of the people we serve. So, for that reason, I've decided to withdraw my bill.”
The Senedd has not passed a backbench bill since legislation on safe nurse staffing levels, which was introduced by the Liberal Democrats’ Kirsty Williams in 2013.