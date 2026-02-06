The former leader of Barnet council in London has been named the Leader of Reform in Wales ahead of May’s Senedd election.
Dan Thomas, who defected from the Conservatives to Reform in June last year was unveiled as the party’s leader in Wales at a rally in Newport.
He has stood as an MP candidate for the Conservatives twice before leading Barnet council from 2019 to 2022.
He resigned from the council in 2025.
Mr Thomas said: “It’s a huge honour to lead Reform here in Wales.
“We’ve built a strong team and we’ll get stronger still between now and May and beyond.
“Every day we will be fighting for our forgotten communities and everyone the establishment has ignored for so long.”
