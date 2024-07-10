A minister sacked by Wales’ first minister amid claims she leaked information to the press has broken her silence, telling the Senedd her side of the story.
Hannah Blythyn, the Labour MS who has represented Delyn since 2016, reiterated her vehement denial of the allegations made by Vaughan Gething.
She was accused of leaking messages between ministers which revealed the first minister deleted Covid-era texts to swerve freedom of information legislation.
Mr Gething has resisted opposition calls to publish the evidence behind his decision to dismiss the then-minister for social partnership.
Ms Blythyn has been on leave and her personal statement was the first time she has spoken in the chamber, or Siambr, since her sacking in May.