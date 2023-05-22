The new Aberystwyth mayor has outlined her aims for the next year - with further announcements set to come.
Plaid Cymru town councillor Kerry Ferguson took over from colleague Cllr Talat Chaudri and received her livery collar and regalia at a ceremony at the National Library on Friday (19 May).
Cllr Ferguson moved to the town in 2007 to study at Aberystwyth University – after which she opened a bilingual website design company, Gwe Cambrian Web, in 2013.
She has been a town councillor in the Rheidol ward since 2021 – and is also the president of Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club and the chair of the business club.
She announced that her chosen charity to fundraise for during her tenure as mayor is Hafan y Waun, a private care home which is facing the threat of closure, as the Cambrian News has reported.
She said: "Dementia care is something personally very close to me, and I wanted in a small way to give to Hafan y Waun and the care that they give to those suffering with dementia.
"Of course, it’s also a very worrying time for them with recent news that the home has been put up for sale by its owners MHA.
"I have spoken with county councillors about this, and am assured that work is happening in the background to secure its future – hopefully we find out more solid news soon."
In her speech on Friday, she said: “Ladies and gentlemen, fellow residents of Aberystwyth, and dear friends.
“It is a great honour for me to stand here today as your newly elected mayor.
“I am incredibly humbled by the trust you, and my fellow councillors, have placed in me to represent our beautiful and vibrant town of Aberystwyth.
“Aberystwyth is a community enriched by its history, culture, and diversity. It is a place where people from all walks of life come together, united by the love for our town and the desire to see it thrive.
“As your mayor, I pledge to work tirelessly to strengthen the bonds that make our community a beacon of togetherness, understanding, and prosperity.
“Communication lies at the heart of every thriving community. Open and honest dialogue between residents, businesses, and local government is the cornerstone of a healthy and vibrant town.
“I am committed to ensuring that our local government is transparent, accessible, and responsive to the needs of every resident.
“Together, we will foster a spirit of inclusivity and create spaces for dialogue, where everyone's voice is heard, and all opinions are valued.
“Collaboration is the key to unlocking Aberystwyth's full potential in my opinion. By harnessing the unique skills, talents, and passions of our community members, we can achieve more than any one individual could accomplish alone.
“I am excited to work alongside each and every one of you as we join forces to tackle the challenges that lie ahead and seize the opportunities that come our way.
“A very recent example of collaboration has been a joint bid for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund between the Town Council, Menter Aberystwyth and newly reformed Aberystwyth Business Club.
“In our pursuit of progress and prosperity, we must not forget the importance of our international relationships. Our twinning towns – Saint-Brieuc in Brittany, Kronberg im Taunus in Germany, Arklow in Ireland, and Esquel in Argentina, Yosano in Japan – remind us that we are part of a global community, connected by shared values and aspirations.
“By strengthening our ties with these towns, we foster a spirit of unity that transcends borders and promotes cross-cultural understanding, friendship, and cooperation.
“It is my absolutely honour and privilege to be able to welcome delegates from Saint-Brieuc and Arklow this weekend to Aberystwyth, and I welcome the chance to discuss how our towns can positively work together to encourage the future of international relations.
“In case you haven’t spotted the theme for my priorities, I’ve used the letter C for each one so far: Communication, Collaboration and Community.
“The final letter is for Charity. As Mayor, I am looking forward to fundraising over the next year and have chosen Hafan y Waun as my charity for the Year.
“Hafan y Waun is a residential dementia care home not far from the National Library, just over the brow of the hill. I’ve got some ideas for fundraising, so, councillors, get those fancy dress outfits dusted off…
“Let us remember that it is in unity, open communication, and collaboration that we will find the strength to overcome any obstacle and achieve our shared goals.
“Together, we will work to create a town that we can all be proud to call home – a place where everyone feels welcome, supported, and inspired to reach their full potential.
“Thank you once again for the trust you have placed in me.”