People across Wales will benefit from a new grant aimed to help everyone gain the basic digital skills, confidence and access needed to take part fully in the digital world.
The Welsh Government’s new Digital Inclusion Wales Grant will support projects that help people overcome barriers to using digital technology by improving basic digital skills, building confidence, and ensuring they have the tools and support needed at a local level.
The grants are open to all sectors.
Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: “I am proud to launch these new grants, which will help ensure that everyone in Wales can benefit from being digitally confident if they choose.”
Applications opened on 17 November and close on 9 February 2026.
