New £5.7 million language immersion centre to be built in Aberystwyth

A new £5.7 million language centre is to be built at Ysgol Gymraeg ( Ian Capper )

A new language immersion centre is to be built at Ysgol Cymraeg in Aberystwyth after the Welsh Government announced £5.7 million in funding.

To mark St David’s Day on Tuesday, Jeremy Miles, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language announced that there will be 11 new capital projects across nine Welsh local authorities to support the growth of the Welsh Language.

Ceredigion is one of the counties that will receive funding.

£5.7 million has been allocated for the creation of a Welsh Language Immersion Centre and a block of new classrooms, which will add space for an additional 30 pupils in the Welsh-medium primary school, Ysgol Gymraeg, Aberystwyth.

The funding, totalling over £30 million across Wales, is aimed at increasing capacity in Welsh-medium schools, establishing new Welsh-medium provision and supporting early language immersion as well as helping learners of all ages improve their skills and confidence in Welsh.

An additional £1.2m will also be provided to the Urdd for the new financial year, to support the youth organisation to continue its activities, which have been disrupted by Covid-19.