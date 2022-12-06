MID and West Wales MS Jane Dodds has slammed delays by the UK Government in rolling out a scheme designed to support people living in off-grid homes.
The Conservative minister responsible for energy bill support has announced that off-grid households will not receive any help with their spiraling bills until at least 2023, despite MPs from all parties calling for urgent action throughout 2022.
The UK Government is also yet to establish the full details of how hard-hit residents will be able to access the help they need due to taking months to develop what has been described as an “over-complicated and under-generous” scheme.
The Welsh Liberal Democrats have been campaigning for a price cap on heating oil and LPG to ease the pressure on the many families in rural Wales living off the national gas grid.
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS represents Mid & West Wales which contains areas such as Ceredigion where 74 per cent of properties are estimated to not be connected to the gas grid.
In Powys the figure is 55 per cent while in Pembrokeshire it is 41 per cent.
Graham Stuart, the Minister for Energy and Climate, revealed the delay to off-grid support in a letter to MPs this week.
Ms Dodds said: “Families across my region and other rural parts of Wales are desperately in need of support with their energy bills which haven’t been protected by a price cap like those on the national grid.
“For months upon months the Conservatives failed to act and now they are delaying action again. It isn’t good enough. Especially as the majority of Welsh Conservative MPs and MSs represent rural areas.
“The Liberal Democrats will continue to call for a price cap on heating oil and LPG to be introduced. Rural communities have been taken for granted by the Conservatives for far too long.”