The Liberal Democrats have announced plans to increase the number of water inspections to clamp down on sewage dumping water firms.
The party has pledged £10 million per year to deliver new water quality inspectors, as part of an ambition to recruit at least one hundred new ‘sewage-busters’.
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader , and Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds said: “The state of our Welsh rivers is a national scandal.
“A new wave of sewage busters will ensure no water company gets away with polluting our treasured rivers, lakes, and coastlines.
“By increasing testing, we can finally get a grip on these polluting and profiteering firms who completely disregard our environment.”
The party said it would also abolish Ofwat and “replace it with a regulator with real teeth.”