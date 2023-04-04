NEW powers for local authorities to address impact of second and empty homes come into force by charging a larger council tax have come into force.
Local authorities are now able to set and collect council tax premiums on second homes and long-term empty properties at up to 300 per cent – up from 100 per cent – with councils able to decide levels based on their local needs.
Five councils have increased the premium charged for second homes in 2023-24, with another seven set to introduce one from April 2024.
Three councils have increased the long-term empty property premium in 2023-24, with another four introducing one for the first time, and another two planning to introduce one in April 2024.
The criteria for holiday lets being liable for non-domestic rates instead of council tax have also been strengthened, with the intention of providing a clearer demonstration properties are being let regularly as part of holiday accommodation businesses making a substantial contribution to the local economy.
Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government, said: “The changes to the local tax system form one strand of a wider package of measures being introduced – encompassing the planning, property and taxation systems – to address the impact of second homes and unaffordable housing affecting many communities in Wales.
“Ultimately, these changes are about fairness.
“We want to ensure councils have the powers available to them to strike the right balance in local housing supply.”
Designated Member Sian Gwenllian MS said: “I am glad that so many local authorities in every corner of our country are responding positively to the levers that have been introduced.
“I would like to thank all those across Wales who have worked hard to move quickly, given the housing and cost of living crises.
“Ultimately this is matter of fairness for local people and those on lower incomes.
“The extra finance generated by the new premiums will be put to good use - including improving the availability of affordable homes for those who are currently being priced out of their communities.”
New planning use classes and the ability of local authorities to make amendments to the planning system are also in force.
Proposals for a new licensing scheme for visitor accommodation providers have gone out to consultation, while up to £60m is being allocated to bring empty homes into use as part of a national Empty Homes Scheme.
The commitment to enable increased land transaction tax to be raised on second homes and short term holiday let purchases is also being taken forward, as well as action to protect Welsh speaking communities including a ‘fair chance scheme’ giving sellers the option to only market properties locally for a fixed period.