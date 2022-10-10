£11m for Welsh language strongholds

Reacting to the announcement, Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn, Gwynedd Council Leader, said: “I welcome today’s announcement and very much look forward to strengthening the links we have forged through the Arfor project. Our communities may seem vulnerable in some ways, but simultaneously they are vibrant and exciting places with much to offer. I am confident that this investment will help increase opportunity and so encourage our young people to stay and build their lives here, further safeguarding our language, culture and way of life.”