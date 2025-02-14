An extra £3m is being invested in bereavement services across Wales to help ensure everyone can access the support they need, when they need it.
The Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy said the three-year funding would help Wales become a “compassionate nation” and improve bereavement care and support.
The Bereavement Support Grant will support all those experiencing a loss, with specialist forms of support for people living and working in agriculture and those experiencing more complex forms of grief.
Minister Sarah Murphy said: ““We want to ensure Wales is a compassionate nation, where everyone has equitable access to high-quality bereavement care and support.
“Providing this additional funding we hope will help us reach that goal.”