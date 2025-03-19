The Welsh Government's Second Supplementary Budget 2024-25 has been approved by the Senedd.
The £789m funding package received final approval on 18 March.
The funding includes £264m for public sector pay rises announced in September; £108m for NHS improvements, including £50m to reduce the longest waiting times by the end of March 2025; £63.5m to improve school standards and support education at all levels; £53.5m for school and college infrastructure repairs and digital improvements; and £10m to increase social housing through the Social Housing Grant.
The Second Supplementary Budget also includes £166.7m for rail improvements and sustainable travel, £33.5m for road network safety, and £10m in emergency support for local authorities to repair damage caused by the winter storms.