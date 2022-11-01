Report requested on Ceredigion’s £600,000 car park purchase
A FULL report on the £600,000 purchase of a Cardigan car park by Ceredigion County Council - made without councillor involvement - has been requested by members.
At a Cabinet meeting last week, members heard that committee members had requested a full report into the purchase of Fair Field car park - a move that councillors only heard about through this newspaper.
The purchase was made after a decision was taken following discussions with the-then leader and chief executive back in March.
A meeting heard in October that councillors felt the move was made “behind our backs” and “should have been a democratic decision.”
At the cabinet meeting on 1 November Cllr Geraint Wyn Hughes said that a report in relation to the purchase of the car park was to be presented at December’s corporate resources committee.
