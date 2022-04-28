Town council to spend £1,000 on two new mayor hats
Subscribe newsletter
MORE than £1,000 will be spent by Lampeter Town Council on new mayor hats after the previous one was “mislaid”, councillors have decided.
At a meeting of the council at the end of March a plan to buy two new hats was proposed by Cllr Dave Smith and seconded by Cllr Kistiah Ramaya.
The plan would see both a bicorn and tricorn hat purchased at a cost of £478.50 each plus VAT, members heard.
The bicorn - or two-cornered hat - would be for male mayors, with the three-cornered tricorn version for female mayors, minutes from the meeting outline.
The cost of the male Mayor’s hat which “has been mislaid”, members heard will be claimed on the town council insurance policy.
The plan to buy two new hats was unanimously approved at the meeting on 31 March.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |