A Mid and West Wales MS has said it is “unacceptable” that addressing fire safety in Wales has taken so long following the Grenfell tragedy.
Wales’ housing secretary has confirmed plans to bring forward a building safety bill in 2025, eight years after 72 people died in the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London.
Jayne Bryant told the Senedd that accountability will be at the heart of the bill, which will reform the regulation of safety risks in multi-occupied residential buildings.
The housing secretary said the new system will include all buildings containing two or more homes, with some exceptions, not only those of 18m or above.
Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds said the delays on bringing the bill forward were “unacceptable.”