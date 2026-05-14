NHS staff are being urged by unions to write to new cabinet secretary for health and care Mabon ap Gwynfor calling on him to prioritise pay.
In a letter, Unison highlighted growing anger among nurses, healthcare assistants, porters and other NHS workers over a 3.3% pay award that fails to keep pace with rising living costs.
Unison Cymru regional health committee chair Dawn Ward said: “Mabon ap Gwynfor must make pay a priority from day one and begin direct talks with unions to put things right.
“There’s real anger among NHS staff who feel let down yet again by the latest pay award.
“A 3.3 per cent rise simply isn’t enough after years of falling pay.”
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