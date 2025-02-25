A commission set up to advise on Wales’ infrastructure needs over the next 80 years does not know its own future beyond 2026, a committee has heard.
David Clubb, chair of the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales (NICW), told the Senedd’s environment committee no formal commitment has been given on its future.
He said: “My feeling is the commission in its current form will be maintained until May 2026 but because it’s a non-statutory body, there’s no guarantee that an incoming minister might say ‘well that’s fulfilled its task – now it’s time to close it down’.”
NICW was established by the Welsh Government in 2018 as an independent advisory body to make recommendations on Wales’ longer-term infrastructure needs.