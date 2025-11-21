Former Senedd members should be permanently banned from judging the conduct of old colleagues, Wales' top lawyer has suggested – contradicting plans in a new recall bill.
The recall bill includes a two-year cooling-off period before former Senedd politicians can become “lay” members of a committee which recommends sanctions for misbehaviour.
But Julie James, who is counsel general, the Welsh Government’s chief legal adviser, argued the disqualification should be for life to overcome public cynicism.
She made the comments while giving evidence on plans to introduce a system of recall, which would allow voters to remove politicians between elections.
Under the bill, for the first time, lay members would be appointed to the Senedd’s standards of conduct committee but – unlike in other parliaments – this could include former members.
Douglas Bain, the standards commissioner who investigates complaints about Senedd members, has warned two years is too short and called for a four-year ban.
But Ms James went further, telling the legislation committee former Senedd politicians should not be able to sit as lay members in judgement of their old colleagues at all.
She told Senedd members: “For what it’s worth, as a personal thing, not speaking as the counsel general, I think it should be a permanent disqualification.
“I think you would be permanently thought of as being in whatever camp you’d been in when you were elected – and that’s just a personal view, it’s not a government view.
“But, I can see, if you’re trying to overcome cynicism and so on, the idea that that person is now non-aligned and independent is difficult.”
Asked about the rationale for including the proposed two-year cooling-off period in the bill, she said the two-year prohibition aligns with the qualification requirements for the standards commissioner as well as rules on ministers taking jobs after politics.
