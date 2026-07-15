A WOMAN has gone from a complete beginner to teaching Welsh in her own community in North Wales, thanks to an intensive Learn Welsh course.
Danielle Pritchard, who moved from Leeds to Bala, completed an intensive course with Learn Welsh North West, which is run by Bangor University on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh. She has now started a brand-new career as a part-time tutor.
Danielle’s language journey began after she moved from Leeds to Bala in 2019 to live with her husband, Gareth. She enrolled on an intensive Learn Welsh course during the pandemic.
In the early days, she started saying 'Bore da' and 'Diolch' to the local postman, and since then has been encouraged to speak Welsh by her neighbours.
Danielle was inspired by another tutor, who had also successfully learned Welsh as an adult, as she explains:
"I decided to complete the Dechrau Dysgu course last year – which is the training course to become a tutor – and I'm now teaching Welsh classes in the local community. When I saw that Sarah Hattle, who observed my class during the training course, had learned Welsh and was now sharing the language with others, it really inspired me.
‘‘I would encourage anyone interested in an intensive Learn Welsh course to practise their Welsh every day, take part in local events, and enjoy the process.’’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.