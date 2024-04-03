The Welsh Government has “failed to ensure that local authorities are carrying out their duties in respect of the provision of accommodation for Gypsies and Travellers” according to latest report by the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales.
The Ombudsman launched an investigation after two people, referred to as Mr A and Mr B in the report, complained that Welsh Government had failed to ensure that the local authorities in the areas in which they lived, were taking action to meet the accommodation needs of Gypsies and Travellers as required by the Housing (Wales) Act 2014.
Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, Michelle Morris, said: “There have been significant failings by Welsh Government which has failed to fulfil its leadership role to ensure local authorities were taking action to meet the need for accommodation for Gypsies and Travellers.
“Delay and inaction by Welsh Government has led to stagnation and constrained the ability of local authorities to meet the accommodation needs.
“The lack of available accommodation has meant that Mr A has potentially been unable to live with his wider family and provide support to them and Mr B and his family have been homeless for a number of years.”