Presenting the annual report of accounts at NRW, Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: “Members may want to note that Natural Resources Wales’ Annual Report and Accounts for 2023-24 include details of HM Revenue and Customs’ (HMRC) investigations into NRW’s historic compliance with off-payroll working (more commonly known as IR35) requirements, and the extent of the potential liability that maybe owed.