CEREDIGION Youth Council has been welcomed to Penmorfa and held a successful question and answer session in the Council Chamber.
The event was an opportunity for Ceredigion Youth Council members to ask questions regarding issues which affect young people, to a panel of influential decision makers.
The panel members were Ben Lake MP; Eifion Evans, Ceredigion County Council Chief Executive; Meinir Ebbsworth, Corporate Lead Officer for Schools and Culture; and Councillor Alun Williams, Deputy Leader of Ceredigion County Council and Cabinet Member responsible for the Through Age and Well-being Service.
A number of questions were prepared and presented to the panel by members of Ceredigion Youth Council which focused on topics including Jobs, Money, Homes and Opportunities, the Welsh Language, Health and Wellbeing and Education and Learning.
Lloyd Warburton, Wales Youth Parliament Member for Ceredigion and Member of Ceredigion Youth Council, said: “It was an honour to be invited to chair Ceredigion Youth Council’s Pawb a’i Farn event.
“Sitting in the chair and listening to other young people’s questions and the officers’ answers was fascinating, and proved to me that the young people of Ceredigion truly want to see things change for the better.”
The event was opened and closed by Chair of Ceredigion Youth Council, Lowri Morris, who is a pupil at Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi.
It was hosted by Lloyd Warburton, Wales Youth Parliament Member for Ceredigion and former pupil at Ysgol Penglais.
The event was held on 30 September at Penmorfa.