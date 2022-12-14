The events kick off on 5 July at 7.30pm with Côr Cymry Gogledd America | North American Welsh Choir as they embark on their 25th anniversary tour of Wales; their first significant tour of Wales since 2002. On tour will be over 60 talented Côr Cymry choristers from over 17 American states and three Canadian provinces Canada, all of whom are the descendants of Welsh immigrants, newer arrivals, expatriates, and others who feel connected to the music and community of Côr Cymry Gogledd America. Their repertoire will include three newly commissioned works drawn from across Wales from some of our most notable contemporary composers and writers, sung in both Welsh and English, including Cefin Roberts and Einion Dafydd (North Wales), Penri Roberts & Linda Gittins (mid Wales), and Mererid Hopwood & Eric Jones (South Wales). Tickets are £15.