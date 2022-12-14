POP star Natalie Imbruglia will perform at Cardigan Castle next summer.
The former ‘Neighbours’ star will perform there on 21 July as part of Mwldan and Cardigan Castle’s joint summer of music programme.
After a triumphant return of outdoor events last summer, Mwldan and Cardigan Castle look forward to presenting another vibrant programme of live music in the glorious grounds of Cardigan Castle for summer 2023.
“We’re delighted to welcome pop sensation Natalie Imbruglia to the Cardigan Castle stage on 21 July, and through the summer months we will have the world’s premier Beatles tribute The Bootleg Beatles (7 July), Only Men Aloud (14 July), Cloudbusting: The Music of Kate Bush (22 July), Côr Cymry Gogledd America / North American Welsh Choir (5 July) and Bootleg Blondie (5 August),” a spokesperson said.
Tickets for Natalie Imbruglia go on sale at 10am today (Thursday). Visit https://mwldan.co.uk/whatson/live-tm-tm-byw/natalie-imbruglia#.Y5nomXZ_pPY
The events kick off on 5 July at 7.30pm with Côr Cymry Gogledd America | North American Welsh Choir as they embark on their 25th anniversary tour of Wales; their first significant tour of Wales since 2002. On tour will be over 60 talented Côr Cymry choristers from over 17 American states and three Canadian provinces Canada, all of whom are the descendants of Welsh immigrants, newer arrivals, expatriates, and others who feel connected to the music and community of Côr Cymry Gogledd America. Their repertoire will include three newly commissioned works drawn from across Wales from some of our most notable contemporary composers and writers, sung in both Welsh and English, including Cefin Roberts and Einion Dafydd (North Wales), Penri Roberts & Linda Gittins (mid Wales), and Mererid Hopwood & Eric Jones (South Wales). Tickets are £15.
On 7 July at 7.30pm, the Bootleg Beatles will perform their phenomenal show as they celebrate 40 years since their debut on the West End stage in ‘Beatlemania’. Hailed as the world’s Premier Beatles band, they continue to draw critical acclaim with their flawless recreation of the greatest songbook of all time. Tracing the Fab Four’s journey through the swinging 60s, every tiny detail is forensically observed from their authentic period costumes and instruments, to their witty stage banter and “inflection perfect” vocals. This show is an absolute must for Beatlemaniacs of all ages. Tickets are £30 and £20 for under 18s.
Then on 14 July at 7.30pm, the hugely popular group Only Men Aloud will perform their eclectic repertoire featuring Welsh hymns and folksongs, Opera and Music Theatre all the way to Swing, Acapella & Pop music. The group have been delighting audiences around the world for over twenty years. They were formed in the year 2000, with the hope they could inject some new life and blood into the Welsh Male Choir tradition. With Only Boys Aloud (West group). Tickets are £25.
Propelled into the limelight in 1997 with her breakthrough debut album Left of The Middle, Natalie first stole our hearts with her chart-topping smash hit, Torn. The song became an immediate international hit reaching #2 on the UK Singles Chart, #1 airplay around the world and #1 on the Billboard Airplay chart for 14 weeks, with more than a million copies sold in the UK alone. Left Of The Middle went on to sell over 7 million copies worldwide and celebrated its 25th anniversary in November 2022. Tickets are £35.
On the 22 of July at 8pm the fantastic Cloudbusting: The Music of Kate Bush will be filling the Castle grounds with her iconic songs including Wuthering Heights, Hounds of Love, Running Up That Hill and Babooshka - all with breath-taking vocals and superb musicianship.
As the longest running and most universally applauded homage to the music of Kate Bush, Cloudbusting has been championed by BBC ONE as one of the most authentic tributes in the world. Their passion for Kate’s music has won over sceptical fans everywhere, challenging perceptions of what a tribute band can be and resulting in sell-out performances across the UK. Tickets are £25 (£18 for under 18s).
On 5 August at 8pm, Bootleg Blondie will round off the season with a night of new wave classics. Established in 2001 this band is the only tribute to have performed with two original founder members of Blondie, legendary drummer Clem Burke and songwriter, bass player and author Gary Valentine. Bootleg Blondie had the honour to be thanked on Blondie’s 11th album ‘Pollinator’ and have played at the world famous CBGB in New York City.